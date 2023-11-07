Football | The goal celebration got out of hand – 16 players received a warning for the same situation

The Czech TJ Sokol Úpohlavy was furious about the goal.

Czech the lower league team TJ Sokol Úpohlavy ended its football season in a rather strange way, the news agency Reuters reports.

TJ Sokol Libochovany beat Úpohlavy 6-2, but the visitors celebrated their first goal like a world championship.

When Martin Blížil narrowed it down to 6-1 in the 82nd minute, threw all 11 players on the field off their jerseys, which according to the rules means a warning.

The goal celebration was joined by five substitutes, who also received a warning for taking off their shirts. So a total of 16 warnings were recorded for the same situation.

“The last game didn’t go exactly as we expected, but our players made perhaps a world record,” the club said on their Facebook pages.

News site Idnes.cz said that the players decided to celebrate their possible goal at halftime of the match, when the home team led the fight with goals 5–0.

“We hadn’t scored a goal in a long time. We agreed that if we succeed, we will celebrate it in an atypical way”, the club president Jiří Lasch told Idnes.cz.

The 45-year-old Lasch played in the starting lineup and was on the field when the goal was scored.

“Every one of our players is decent and they don’t get booked, so we knew nothing was going to happen after one yellow,” Lasch said.

Case quickly became a hit on social media. The team gathered in a pub on Sunday and talked about it until the evening.

“We had no idea it had such an effect,” the chairman recalled.

Coming from a village of less than 300 inhabitants, TJ Sokol Úpohlavy plays at the lowest level of Czech football. The team got only three points from their ten games of the season.