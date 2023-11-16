Thursday, November 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The German cult club that had sunk into jumbo made a historic solution

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | The German cult club that had sunk into jumbo made a historic solution

Union Berlin surprised with its choice of coach.

Football Union Berlin, which plays in the German Bundesliga, chose a youth team coach as its temporary head coach Marco Groten and second coach Marie-Louise Etanreports the Reuters news agency.

Eta, 32, thus became the first woman as an assistant coach in the Bundesliga. He will be on the bench for the first time on November 25 when Union Berlin face Augsburg.

Eta is a former professional player and has won, among other things, the Champions League. She ended her playing career in 2018. As a player, she was known by her birth name Marie-Louise Bagehorn.

Eta has recently coached youth teams, including Union Berlin’s under-19s.

Union Berlin fired his former head coach earlier on Wednesday For Urs Fischer. The reason was a nine-match losing streak in the Bundesliga and sinking into a league jumbo.

Last season, the cult club from Berlin finished fourth and got into the Champions League this season, where they have won one match and lost three.

See also  Newspaper for Germany: The FAZ sees itself well prepared for the future

Fischer coached Union Berlin from 2018 and the following year the team was promoted to the Bundesliga.

Read more: KuPS ended its European game with a goalless draw as a guest of Union Berlin

#Football #German #cult #club #sunk #jumbo #historic #solution

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Angelica Baraldi, the failure to kiss the GF with Riccardo Romagnoli: the reason – Curler

Angelica Baraldi, the failure to kiss the GF with Riccardo Romagnoli: the reason - Curler

Recommended

No Result
View All Result