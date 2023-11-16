Football | The German cult club that had sunk into jumbo made a historic solution

Union Berlin surprised with its choice of coach.

Football Union Berlin, which plays in the German Bundesliga, chose a youth team coach as its temporary head coach Marco Groten and second coach Marie-Louise Etanreports the Reuters news agency.

Eta, 32, thus became the first woman as an assistant coach in the Bundesliga. He will be on the bench for the first time on November 25 when Union Berlin face Augsburg.

Eta is a former professional player and has won, among other things, the Champions League. She ended her playing career in 2018. As a player, she was known by her birth name Marie-Louise Bagehorn.

Eta has recently coached youth teams, including Union Berlin’s under-19s.

Union Berlin fired his former head coach earlier on Wednesday For Urs Fischer. The reason was a nine-match losing streak in the Bundesliga and sinking into a league jumbo.

Last season, the cult club from Berlin finished fourth and got into the Champions League this season, where they have won one match and lost three.

Fischer coached Union Berlin from 2018 and the following year the team was promoted to the Bundesliga.

