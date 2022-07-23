Football | The games of the reigning European champion ended – France knocked out the Netherlands from the EC tournament

France scored their winning goal in overtime from a penalty kick.

France beat the Netherlands 1–0 thanks to an overtime goal in the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Football Championship in England. The victory earned France a place in the top four of the tournament.

France dominated the match already in regular time, but the team did not succeed in scoring. Goalkeeper in the Dutch defensive battle Daphne van Domselaar stretched to several great saves and a few times he got help from the team’s topper From Stefanie van der Gragt. Van der Gragt saved one of France’s chances in the opening half just off the goal line.

In extra time, France got a penalty kick, which finally gave the team the goal they needed. Defender Ève Périsset shot by himself to the left side and van Domselaar didn’t have time to get in the way of the ball. The goal was scored in the 102nd minute of the match. The foul was not called in the game situation, but the penalty kick was called after video review.

The Netherlands could no longer equalize and had to settle for defeat. France had opportunities to increase their lead when Holland raised the risk level. Additional goals were not seen at the other end either.

The Netherlands participated in the games as the reigning world champion, but this time the team’s career ended in the quarterfinals. Denmark, the other team in the finals of the last games, has also already dropped out of the tournament.

Previously, England, Germany and Sweden secured the semi-final places. The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, the final match is scheduled for Sunday next week.