Football | The game of dreams with HJK’s Greek star – tells a clear recipe for the downfall of a big club

HJK’s Greek midfielder came to Helsinki partly attracted by the European games, and now he and his family are waiting to face a Greek opponent.

HJK will start the tough level games of the Conference League group stage on Thursday with a home game against the Greek PAOK.

There is one player in the club, a Greek Georgios Kanellopoulos, 23, who has played against PAOK and knows the opponent well. According to Kanellopoulos, the big Greek club should not be respected too much.

“PAOK is a great club, but there is no need to give it any more respect than is necessary. If we play well, we have opportunities in the match,” says Kanellopoulus.

Last January, Georgios Kanellopoulos moved to HJK from the Greek team Asteras Tripolis.

Nearly exactly two years ago, Kanellopoulos played with Asteras Tripolis, which he represented at the time, in a home match in Tripoli against PAOK. Asteras lost that match 0–1, when the current captain of PAOK Quail scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

“It was only the second time I was in the starting line-up for Asteras. It was nice to play against a big Greek club.”

Kanellopoulos remembers that the atmosphere in the match was good. The audience was only 740, but there are still audiences like that of just under a thousand spectators in Asteras matches.

PAOK too the team still has a few players who played in that match two years ago. The Austrians Thomas Murg and Stefan SchwabSerbian pack Andrija Zivkovica Greek couple Giannis Michailidis and Portugal’s Vieirinha, who was about to win the European Championship seven years ago. Kanellopoulos knows Michailidis from the time when both played at the same time for the Greek under-21 national team

Schwab is already familiar with HJK, as he played for Rapid Wien when HJK knocked out Rapid in the last qualifying round and advanced to the Europa League group games in the fall of 2014. Schwab was the player who executed with his tackling by Rasmus Schüller aside from the Europa League group games.

The Greeks players are in the minority in PAOK’s team, which has many players from Eastern Europe, Portugal and Brazil.

“PAOK is a big club and it is one of the group of the big four clubs in Greece, which also includes Olympiakos, Panathinaikos and AEK. These clubs bring quality players from abroad to their teams every year. Clubs also invest a lot of money in their academies.”

Kanellopoulos describes PAOK, who have won the Greek championship three times, as a team that wants to control the ball and games. He states that the team’s offensive game has a lot of quality.

“We have to focus on our game, be brave and trust the things we can do. We have a good chance of getting a good result.”

Kanellopoulos already thought during the qualifying matches that HJK might get a Greek team against them at some point.

“I am satisfied that we are going to Greece to play against PAOK. Me and my family are really looking forward to the away match against PAOK in December.”

Partly attracted by such games, he came to Finland and HJK. Now he has already played more men’s games in HJK (31) than he had time to play in the Asteras Tripolis team (29).

“Everything has gone well, and I have liked living in Helsinki. Game by game I have improved in my playing. It’s my first time in a European competition, so it’s a special moment. I get a lot of confidence from this.”

HJK–PAOK at the Bolt Arena on Thursday at 19:45. Viaplay will show the match.

