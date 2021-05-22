Football The game between KPV and Gnistan was postponed due to a strike by locomotive drivers

Gnistan was unable to travel to the venue from Helsinki.

Kokkolan Pallo-Veikko was supposed to host Gnistan from Helsinki on Saturday in the men’s football Ykkönen match, but the match had to be canceled. Football Association website the reason was the strike of the locomotive drivers.

“Gnistan could not travel from Helsinki because the morning train was canceled due to a strike by locomotive drivers. The notice of cancellation arrived late last night, ”the Football Association said on Saturday morning.

The match the new game day is Thursday, June 24th. KPV has started the season with one win and two draws. Gnistan has played one match in a draw and lost one.

Read more: VR: Train traffic returning to normal, about 40 passenger shifts were canceled on Saturday