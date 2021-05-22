Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football The game between KPV and Gnistan was postponed due to a strike by locomotive drivers

by admin
May 22, 2021
in World
0

Gnistan was unable to travel to the venue from Helsinki.

Kokkolan Pallo-Veikko was supposed to host Gnistan from Helsinki on Saturday in the men’s football Ykkönen match, but the match had to be canceled. Football Association website the reason was the strike of the locomotive drivers.

“Gnistan could not travel from Helsinki because the morning train was canceled due to a strike by locomotive drivers. The notice of cancellation arrived late last night, ”the Football Association said on Saturday morning.

The match the new game day is Thursday, June 24th. KPV has started the season with one win and two draws. Gnistan has played one match in a draw and lost one.

Read more: VR: Train traffic returning to normal, about 40 passenger shifts were canceled on Saturday

.
#Football #game #KPV #Gnistan #postponed #due #strike #locomotive #drivers

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Huesca - Valencia, live; LaLiga Santander today live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?