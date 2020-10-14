In Croatia there are only 327 dead and just over 20,000 declared cases of coronavirus on about four million inhabitants.

The french team football team faces Croatia on Wednesday 14 October for the 4th day of the League of Nations. A match which takes place in Zagreb where 7,000 people are expected in the stands of the Maksimir stadium. A stadium filled to the third, as allowed by UEFA since October 1. Because in Croatia, the government authorities do not limit the audience to 1,000, as in France. Moreover, the sanitary rules are much more flexible there than in France. In Croatia, we are far from the figures of Western Europe: 327 deaths and a little over 20,000 cases declared for a country of approximately 4 million inhabitants.

Nicolas is Franco-Croatian, and has lived in Zagreb since he was little. “The population was very afraid, he says, so she imposed a quasi-confinement on her own. There have been closures of bars and restaurants but no ban on leaving your home or going to shops. “

It is just recommended, especially via postings, as in France, to go out as little as possible or not to meet up with friends, and the population has heard this message. Nicolas, resident of Zagreb

In Croatia, wearing a mask is compulsory in stores but only recommended in public places or on the street. Yet most locals wear it, as Azdine, a French tourist in Zagreb found: “People fully respect all restrictions and social distancing. They wear the mask almost everywhere, both on the streets and on public transport.”

In recent weeks, however, the curves have been on the rise and the Croatian authorities have been increasingly vigilant on the evolution of the epidemic. “The government calls to remain responsible, explains Nicolas, He re-defined retirement homes, for example. Residents can visit their families but they need a negative test to return to the facility. “

Croatian authorities may also soon ban gatherings of more than 100 people across the country. Only Split, Croatia’s second largest city, and the southern part of Dalmatia are currently concerned.