Saturday, January 28, 2023
Football | The French soccer player was banned for 30 years

January 27, 2023
in World Europe
The club represented by the player who hit the referee was banned from the series for two years.

in France experienced a case that will probably go down in the disciplinary history of sports on Friday, when a player who played in the amateur football series was given a penalty for hitting the referee in a local cup match.

The punishment was significant: a 30-year ban.

“Penalty is appropriate. There is no reason for such fanatics to step onto the football field ever again. There is no place for them there,” the president of the Loiret football district in central France Benoit Laine said.

The player, whose age is mentioned as 25 years, got angry at his sending off and hit the referee. This one had to miss work for two days because of the beating. The player’s club was banned from competition for two seasons.

