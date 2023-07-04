Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Football | The French premier league club Nice hired Jarkko Tuomisto as their goalkeeper coach

July 4, 2023
47-year-old Tuomisto belongs to the coaching group led by the Italian Francesco Farioli.

French the men’s premier football team OGC Nice is hired by a Finn as his new goalkeeper coach Jarkko Tuomiston. The 47-year-old Tuomisto belongs to the Italian by Francesco Farioli to lead the coaching group.

Tuomisto has previously worked with Farioli in Turkey in both the Karagümrük and Alanyaspor teams.

In Finland, Tuomisto piloted goalkeepers at HIFK and FC Honga until he first left for Italy. Since then, Tuomisto has also coached goalkeepers in Qatar, Ecuador and Romania.

Nice’s number one goalkeeper last season was Danish Kasper Schmeichel.

Court in addition to this, there is currently another Finnish goalkeeper coach in the big football league, Jyri Nieminenwhich is working New York Red Bulls, who play in the American MLS series.

