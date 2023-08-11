Friday, August 11, 2023
Football | The French national team player is accused of rape

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in World Europe
Wissam Ben Yedder has been placed under judicial supervision and has to pay bail of 900,000 euros.

French striker of the national football team Wissam Ben Yedder accused of rape, attempted rape and sexual violence.

According to the Nice prosecutor’s office, the acts took place in July on the French Riviera. According to AFP, two women, aged 19 and 20, accuse Ben Yedder and his brother of forcing them to have sex.

The Nice prosecutor’s office told AFP that Ben Yedder has been placed under judicial supervision and must pay bail of €900,000.

In April, Ben Yedder was sentenced to a 6-month suspended prison sentence for tax fraud.

Ben Yedder has played 19 matches for the French national team and scored three goals. The latest national team invitations are from last year’s Nations League. He assisted France’s only goal in a 1–1 draw against Croatia in June.

