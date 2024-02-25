Monday, February 26, 2024
Football | The former MLS star's game lasted 34 seconds – the comatose player has now been operated on

February 25, 2024
Alberth Elis received a serious head injury. Superstar Kylian Mbappé expressed his support for the Honduras national team striker.

Football Striker for FC Girondins de Bordeaux, who plays in the French Ligue 2 Albert Elis has undergone surgery for a serious head injury, French newspaper L'Équipe tells.

According to L'Équipe, the surgery performed between Saturday and Sunday went well. Elis's relatives and Bordeaux are still waiting for more detailed information about the player's well-being, health status and the possible after-effects of the head injury.

French magazine Le Monde said Sunday afternoon that Bordeaux has not confirmed information about the surgery, citing confidential patient information.

In addition to L'Équipe, numerous Honduran media have reported on the operation. 28-year-old Elis is a national team player for Honduras.

He is especially remembered for his career with the MLS club Houston Dynamo.

Elis injured after just 34 seconds in Saturday's Guingamp match. He tried to push the right wing's cross into the goal and hit his head together Donatien Gomis with.

“I was confused for a while, but he lost consciousness. I hope he gets better,” Gomis commented according to L'Équipe.

Elis was rushed to the hospital and put into a coma due to his injuries, L'Équipe said on Saturday. The match was suspended for eight minutes after the collision.

According to the newspaper, the players of both teams looked anxious when Elis received first aid in front of the away team's goal.

L'Équipe says that Elis was “obviously conscious” when he was transferred to the ambulance.

The newspaper reported on Saturday that the Honduran national team player's parents are supporting him in the hospital.

Bordeaux won Saturday's match Žan Vipotnik too by hitting 1–0.

“We dedicate the victory to Alberth Elis”, Gaëtan Weissbeck said on videowhich his company published on the messaging service X, formerly Twitter.

The superstar leaving Paris Saint-Germain after the season Kylian Mbappé has expressed his support for Elis on his Instagram account.

“All my positive thoughts are for you,” Mbappé wrote on Instagram in stories with the photo he shared.


