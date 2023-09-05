Football | The former Liverpool captain speaks for the first time about his controversial move to Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson faced an avalanche of criticism after moving from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq.

Football The captain of Liverpool, who plays in the English Premier League Jordan Henderson the contract with Saudi Arabia is one of the most controversial of the football summer.

Henderson, who defended the rights of sexual and gender minorities, moved to a country where homosexuality is criminalized and can even bring the death sentence.

The England midfielder has previously been tight-lipped about his move to Al-Ettifaq. He is talking about it for the first time of The Athletic in the interview.

“I’m in the latter half of my career and I want to be happy playing football. I want to play, not sit on the bench and come in for ten minutes,” he says.

I knew it would affect my chances to play in the national team.”

Jordan Henderson (left) trained with the England national team on Tuesday together with James Maddison and Harry Kane.

Henderson’s there was speculation about his departure throughout the summer, but according to the player, there were no interested clubs until the queue at his door.

“I would like to say that every club under the sun wanted me, but the reality is that they didn’t,” he says, adding that he wanted something exciting.

That’s the kind of challenge Henderson found the former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s from the club he coached and from a completely different league and culture.

“It’s nice to feel wanted. I know that both ‘Stevie’ and the club really wanted me,” Henderson says.

Saudi clubs luring star players to the desert with cheeky contract offers. Henderson knows that giant stacks of bills are also seen as a motive for his move.

“People may believe me or not, but money has never been a motivator in my life or career,” he says.

“Don’t get me wrong: when you move, the contract has to be tight. You need to benefit financially and feel wanted and appreciated. Money is part of it, but it wasn’t the only reason. These opportunities came up before money was even mentioned.”

News agency AFP reported in August that Henderson earns 700,000 pounds, or about 820,000 euros, per week at Al-Ettifaq.

The salary is claimed to be four times that of Liverpool. Henderson denies this, but emphasizes that the transfer must also be financially profitable.

Jordan Henderson also wore a rainbow strip as Liverpool captain, the color of which was censored by his new club Al-Ettifaq.

British Sky News revealed at the beginning of August that Al-Ettifaq had handled the transfer when sharing Henderson’s old photos with the captain’s armband he wore at Liverpool being changed from rainbow colors to black and white.

According to Sky, for example, the Kop outs group, which defends sexual and gender minorities, said that Henderson tarnished his reputation when he changed clubs.

“This makes us question our previous commitment to him as well [naisten ja seksuaali- ja sukupuolivähemmistöjen oikeuksien tukemiseen]. It completely ruins his reputation as a person but not as a player,” the group’s founder Paul Amann said.

Henderson now tells The Athletic that the matter and leaving Liverpool in general is on his mind every day.

“It was a difficult time. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want people to feel sorry for me, but making that decision was just so hard. I had been at the club I loved for so long and I have a lot of respect for the fans, the owners, the manager and my teammates.”

Henderson adds that turning his back on people’s speeches hurt him and says that he understands the frustration and anger of sexual and gender minorities.

“All I can say is I’m sorry they feel that way. It was never my intention to hurt anyone.”

“I think people knew what my opinions and values ​​were before I left and still do. I think it is only positive that someone in Saudi Arabia has such views and values.”

Al-Ettifaq is a club owned by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sports. In the summer, the state’s public investment fund PIF acquired a 75 percent share majority in four Saudi clubs: Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp and longtime captain Jordan Henderson appreciate each other.

Saudi Arabia has pumped money into sports from his state investment fund.

British newspaper The Guardian reported in July that the country had spent at least 6.3 billion dollars, or 5.7 billion euros, on various sports contracts starting in 2021.

It is about the so-called sports laundering, which refers to the effort of dictatorships and authoritarian states to use sports to improve their reputation and to hide their human rights problems.

According to Henderson, his support for sexual and gender minorities or speaking for equality has never been brought up in Saudi Arabia. He has never been instructed on what to do and what not to do.

However, it can be concluded from the midfielder’s words that self-censorship works. Henderson says that he would never show disrespect to the religion and culture of Saudi Arabia. Such an act is, for example, using rainbow ribbons on playing shoes.