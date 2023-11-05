Football | The former head coach of HIFK left for Saudi Arabia

Joaquín Goméz last coached SJK. Now he is heading to the ranks of Al-Qadish FC.

Seinäjoki Left the position of head coach of the football club Joaquín Gomez continues his career in Saudi Arabia.

Goméz, 37, said on X (formerly Twitter) that his next address is Saudi Arabia’s second-tier Al-Qadish FC. He works as part of the club’s new head coach Michelin coaching team, i.e. returns to his old position as an assistant coach.

“I’m really excited about the challenge at such a historic club in Al-Qadish, Saudi Arabia. The team has real top professionals and people! Thanks to Michel, the coaching team and the club for the trust,” Goméz wrote in his X message.

Michel is especially remembered as Real Madrid’s star player of the 1980s and 1990s. He also played 66 international matches for Spain.

Goméz, who worked in various assistant coaching positions in England in the previous decade, joined SJK in the Finnish league in 2020 Jani Honkavaara as the second man.

A year later, HIFK offered Goméz the position of head coach. The season was IFK’s best in the league in modern times. The club finished sixth in the Veikkausliiga.

Goméz continued his journey to SJK, where he coached for two seasons. In the season that ended, SJK led the Veikkausliiga in the summer, but the weak momentum in the late summer and autumn dropped them out of the places that qualify for the Eurocourts.

Gomez and SJK agreed after the season that the Spaniard is free to look for a new employer.