The victim who was shot is Volkan Kahraman, ex-player of the Austrian national team.

of Austria In the 11th arrondissement of the capital Vienna, something terrible happened in broad daylight on Wednesday, several Austrian media reports.

According to reports, the exchange of words between the two men in a small cafe turned into a fierce fight, which they continued on the street.

In the end, words were not enough to trigger the situation seen during lunch. One of the men pulled out a gun from his pocket and coldly shot his rival in the head.

When first responders and the police arrived, they found two people whose lives could not be saved.

According to media reports, a 46-year-old man killed himself with the same artificial device after he had shot a 43-year-old man with his gun.

Soon found out that the 43-year-old was a former player of the Austrian national football team Volkan Kahraman. The Turkish player, who appeared in three A national matches, represented, among others, the Austrian Rapid Wien and the Dutch Feyenoord at the club level.

Kahraman’s memory has been honored on social media.

At least when it was fresh, the police had no reason to suspect that a third party would be involved in the tragedy. The men knew each other from before.

Austrian eXXpress jealousy is suspected as the motive for the shooting.