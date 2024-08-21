Football | The football junior attacked the referee: “Didn’t seem to understand”

Football|Emotions heated up in the 15-year-old boys’ match.

Referee immunity is a sacred thing in any sport, but on Sunday it was violated in the football tournament in Kangasa.

Acted as the match referee Jarkko Pajunen says that the away team’s mouthing started at the end of the first period, and he ejected one player for foul language.

HS does not mention the name of the clubs to protect underage players.

In the final moments of the match, emotions heated up even more. Pajunen whistled a free kick for the home team, but mistakenly looked in the wrong direction with his hand.

A player from the away team kicked the ball towards a player from the home team, for which Pajunen gave a warning. The away players protested the situation due to Pajunen’s incorrect hand signal, although according to him the situation was completely clear to everyone.

“I blew the whistle that the match was over and started to walk off the field, and one player grabbed me by the collar and shoulder and knocked me to the ground,” says Pajunen.

“I asked the player if it was him. The answer was ‘yeah, damn I was.'”

Pajunen was not injured in the situation. He says that the situation was discussed after the match on the side of the field. However, the player did not seem to understand the seriousness of his act.

“They didn’t seem to understand that you can’t do anything. He just kept on yelling.”

According to Pajunen, the away team’s coaching intervened in the situation only after the match, commanding the players to the sidelines.

When Pajunen went to the locker room to change his clothes, an official from the organizing club came to convey the visiting team’s apologies for not being able to keep the players under control.

Willow tree34, says that he has worked as a referee in football and futsal in a total of almost 200 matches. He has not come across anything similar.

The player who violated the referee’s integrity received a red card for the situation. Consequently, Pajunen made a report on his case to the Finnish Football Federation, as should be done with all suspensions.

“I told the team coach that you know for sure that the player will not be banned for 1-2 matches. You knew there was going to be a suspension.”

The responsible coach of the away team was not present at the tournament himself, but Sunday’s events have reached his ears through the team’s background personnel and players who were present.

He says that the incident has been discussed in training with the whole team. The boy who violated the referee’s integrity is currently suspended by the team.

“I would say that yesterday was a pretty serious face. At least in that moment, I felt that the boys understood what the expected values ​​are and the limits in behavior in general,” he says.