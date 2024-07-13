Football | The football community rushes to Gnistan’s aid – Aki Riihilahti offers the Bolt arena

Football|Neighboring clubs have offered their help to Gnistan, which lost its home arena in a fire.

In the betting league playing Gnistan faced a big accident when its home stadium Mustapekka-arena caught fire the night before Saturday.

The fire destroyed the main grandstand and the club premises in it. So far, there is no information on the cause of the fire.

The shocking accident has been widely noticed and the football community has rushed to Gnistan’s aid.

It is not possible to play Veikkausliiga games in Oulunkylä, so the club has to find a new place to play. In the capital region, alternatives are HJK’s Kotikenttä Bolt-arena in Töölö, Olympic Stadium or Myyrmäki Stadium.

HJK’s managing director Aki Riihilahti says that he has offered the Bolt arena for Gnistan’s use at no cost for the rest of the season.

“I sent a message in the morning, whatever we can to the wonderful community of Gnistan in the middle of this unimaginably shocking situation, we will help. They can play at our stadium, I sent a message to Murro and Marjamaa about it.”

Risto Murto is the chairman of the board of Gnistan ry and CEO of Timo Marjamaa Veikkausliiga.

How can Gnistan’s games be accommodated in the program of the Bolt arena?

“Whenever there is a will, there is a solution. The football family is a joint one, so solutions have to be found.”

Also PK-35, which makes its home at Myyrmann’s football stadium, reacts to what happened.

“I sent an email to the CEO of Gnistan at ten o’clock, we are supportive and we offer our arena, there is an opportunity to continue the Juniors’ training and representative games. But they haven’t come back to it yet,” CEO of PK-35 Tapio Rostedt tells.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the fire in the Mustapekka arena, but the entire main stand was destroyed. The dressing rooms of the men’s and women’s representative teams, which were connected to them, and their equipment were also destroyed.

Rostedt has followed the news about the fire at Gnistan’s home arena with sadness.

“A very unfortunate thing. Of course, the football community bears a common concern and we want to be involved in helping. What we can help as a neighboring club is of course limited, but what we can do, we will do.”