Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The football boss who kissed the most violent player plans to resign

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | The football boss who kissed the most violent player plans to resign

Luis Rubiales told about it on Piers Morgan’s talk show.

of Spain football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales intends to resign from his position.

Rubiales explained his decision Piers Morgan on the talk show on Sunday.

“I can no longer continue my work,” he said.

Rubiales came under huge criticism after kissing Spain’s golden player Jennifer Hermosoa mouth without his consent. The exasperated forced kiss happened at the Spanish championship party in front of the TV cameras.

The international football association Fifa banned Rubiales earlier.

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post before Sunday. He has claimed that Hermoso agreed to the kiss.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the prosecutors of the highest criminal court in Spain have started a preliminary investigation into the alleged sexual assault. Hermoso has said that he experienced violence during the kissing situation.

#Football #football #boss #kissed #violent #player #plans #resign

See also  Accidents | Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones after falling under his six-ton ​​snow plow
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result