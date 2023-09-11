Football | The football boss who kissed the most violent player plans to resign

Luis Rubiales told about it on Piers Morgan’s talk show.

of Spain football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales intends to resign from his position.

Rubiales explained his decision Piers Morgan on the talk show on Sunday.

“I can no longer continue my work,” he said.

Rubiales came under huge criticism after kissing Spain’s golden player Jennifer Hermosoa mouth without his consent. The exasperated forced kiss happened at the Spanish championship party in front of the TV cameras.

The international football association Fifa banned Rubiales earlier.

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post before Sunday. He has claimed that Hermoso agreed to the kiss.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the prosecutors of the highest criminal court in Spain have started a preliminary investigation into the alleged sexual assault. Hermoso has said that he experienced violence during the kissing situation.