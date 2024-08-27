Football | The football association’s Marco Casagrande wants a change in the law

Football|Marco Casagrande, general secretary of the Finnish Football Federation, sees the criminalization of sports fraud as the most important way to tackle match manipulation.

27.8. 20:27

Football Association general secretary Marco Casagrande considers the change in the law to be the most important way to deal with match manipulation in sports.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday about match manipulation suspicions related to the lower leagues of Finnish football.

According to HS’s sources, the bodies that supervise football suspect that in recent years, in the lower leagues, there has been extensive practice of activities against sportsmanship and rules, even criminal activities. The findings have been reported to the police.

The Finnish Football Federation, Veikkaus and the Finnish Sports Ethics Center have been aware of the suspicions for years. For the first time, they were on display at a meeting between Pallloliitto, Veikkaus and the police in the fall of 2022. The problem has been getting evidence to support the suspicions.

“Been on this for a while. Different things came to my attention during the winter and spring. During the last year, clearly more concreteness and proof have been obtained”, says Casagrande.

He doesn’t know how to assess what kind of damage to the reputation the suspicion of widespread match manipulation has for Finnish football.

“Match manipulation is football’s cancer. Of course, this is not a positive thing. Of course, the higher the level, the bigger it is.”

Casagrande mentions the reporting channels related to suspicions of manipulation, but does not want to reveal in more detail the ways in which the Football Association has investigated and cleared up suspicions.

He says that the most important way is cooperation with the international action group and the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek).

“The investigation phase is still ongoing, but I believe that more information will be available in the near future.”

Casagrande sees that the Finnish Football Association’s means of preventing and monitoring match manipulation are limited. According to him, the most important step would be the criminalization of sports cheating, which has been going on for twenty years.

“It would give significantly more opportunities to solve things. The police have a lot of important work to do, but they have very different means than other actors.”

“Prevention comes from having sufficient sanctions and the means to investigate.”