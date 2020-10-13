Upgrade
Football The Football Association requires the use of a mask at match events – without a mask, it doesn’t matter in the stands

October 13, 2020
The requirement to use a face mask does not apply to children under 15 years of age.

Football Association and the men’s football league require the use of face masks at football events. The requirement applies to national leagues, ie the men’s football league and the women’s national league, as well as other leagues if they cannot maintain safety distances.

“As the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic accelerates, the football family has updated its guidelines to curb the coronavirus epidemic. Following the recommendations issued by THL and STM, the Finnish Football Association will introduce an obligation to wear a face mask in the auditorium at the Football Association’s national series matches, ”the Football Association announces on their website.

Face mask use is already monitored at entry. A mask is required from both the public and staff arriving at work.

The use of a face mask does not apply to children under 15 years of age.

In addition, safety distances of 1 to 2 meters are recommended in all situations.

Log In