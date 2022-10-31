Football | The Football Association of Ukraine demands that Iran be banned from the World Cup

According to the Ukrainian Football Association, Iran’s human rights violations and possible participation in the war may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA constitution.

Ukrainian the football association asks the international football association Fifa to ban Iran from the World Cup finals.

“In view of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 imposing sanctions on Iran and Iran’s possible participation in Russia’s military attack against Ukraine, we ask Fifa to consider banning the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” says the Ukrainian Football Association in a press release on the matter with news of The Athletic by.

Thousands have demonstrated in Iranian cities to protest that they died at the hands of the country’s chastity police Mahsa Aminin in remembrance of. The protesters have demanded the liberation of women’s rights and the overthrow of the current regime.

In Iran, women are required to wear hijabs, are not allowed to attend sporting events in stadiums, and are not allowed to leave the country without the permission of their husbands or guardians.

US intelligence has also claimed that Iran has supplied missiles and drones to the Russian military.

Last week, the CEO of the Eastern Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk Sergei Palkin called for Iran to be banned from the World Cup in Qatar.

A movement called Open Stadiums launched a campaign to ban Iran from the World Cup on September 30, while an exiled Iranian activist Masih Alinejad made a formal request to Fifa on October 19. The Open Stadiums movement focuses on changing the rules regarding women attending sporting events.

Members of Iran’s current men’s national team have also shown their support for the protesters.

The FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 20 to 18. december