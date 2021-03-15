Football The Football Association considers awarding the World Cup to Qatar a bad decision, but does not intend to boycott the Games: “The Games in Qatar will be held regardless of Finland’s actions”

Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup will begin next week.

Finland The Football Association considers awarding the World Cup finals to Qatar a problematic and bad decision.

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup hosting has been the subject of intense public debate and criticism since the Games were awarded. The problems relate to the process of awarding the Games, climate issues and, more recently, human rights and poor working and housing conditions for migrant workers.

“It is clear that many issues related to human rights, equality and workers’ rights and conditions are not at an acceptable level in Qatar. In today’s world, we cannot and do not want to close our eyes to the situation, ”the press release states.

Football Association was not voting in favor of the Qatari race host. The decision on the venue was made by the board of the International Football Association Fifa in December 2010, and it was not until 2018 that Finland had the opportunity to vote for the first time in the men’s World Championships.

“The Games in Qatar will be held regardless of Finland’s activities. Instead of boycotting, we will, together with the other Nordic countries, continue our active dialogue with both Fifa and local organizers and actors to improve working conditions and human rights. ”

British newspaper The Guardian reported in February that more than 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since 2010.

According to The Guardian, an average of twelve workers with an immigrant background have died every week since December 2010.

“We will emphasize that the political decisions already made to improve the working conditions of migrant workers must also be implemented and monitored,” the Finnish Football Association states in its press release.

Finland will start the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, March 24 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Helsinki. On March 28, it is the turn of Ukraine’s away match.