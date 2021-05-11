Football The Football Association announced it was distributing sports hijabs, disbelief and anger sparked on social media

On Tuesday, the Finnish Football Association and the National League announced that they would donate a Nike sports hijab to every football player in Finland who wears a hijab or Muslim headscarf.

Finland The sports hijab distributed by the Football Association and the National League for Women has received a rather controversial reception.

“Finland is more and more diverse and we want to take better account of different needs when girls become part of the football family – the game is open to everyone. By our example, we hope to encourage other sports federations to participate in the promotion of equal exercise and sports, ”the Football Association’s Development Manager Heidi Pihlaja notes in the release.

The project the design phase has been consulted Sara Salmania, known for his work as an expert on diversity and inclusion.

“Over the past month, the use of the hijab and its ban have made headlines around the world, showing that Islamophobia still has a strong growing foothold in the world today,” Salmani says in a statement.

“It is great that Finland is leading the way, showing that diversity belongs not only to sports but also to everyday life. The donation of sports hijabs is a testament to the fact that the National League really stands behind its world of values ​​and continues its active work against racism. ”

Release according to him, sports hubs are about the importance of the right kind of sports equipment, and the promotion of holistic equality and non-discrimination.

However, the Football Association’s Twitter account has seen the exact opposite, and a large proportion of the dozens of commentators say the hijab acts as a tool for subjugating a woman.

Men Elected three-time referee of the year in the Veikkausliiga Mohammad Al-Emara shared the news and praised the solution.

“The National League also encourages Muslim girls to get involved by donating a sports hijab to everyone. Futis belongs to everyone, ”he wrote.