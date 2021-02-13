No Result
Football The first Stadin Derby of the season: HJK's Santeri Väänänen, 19, decided the match with a last-minute dream bet in the top corner

February 13, 2021
HJK rose to victory even though he played more than half an hour undercut.

Football The Finnish Cup match between HJK and HIFK finally ended with the Club’s 2–1 victory on Sunday. HJK’s 19-year-old became the hero of the match Santeri Väänänen, who scored a decisive goal in the upper corner with the extra time set by the referee.

HJK took the lead 1-0 in the match Roope Riskin in the 28th minute. Jusif Ali leveled nine minutes later.

The match got a new twist early in the second half with HJK Valtteri Moren looked at the red card.

However, VIFänen did not manage to connect with it, as his team mates had hoped, and the ball went out. After the match, Väänänen was at least confused about his goal.

“I didn’t know,” Väänänen replied to Ruutu +’s question, whether he knew such a shot could be found in him.

Although HJK had played less than half an hour, Väänänen thought it might not be possible on the pitch.

“We were able to hold the ball and create places,” Väänänen said.

In the second match of the block, FC Lahti won the KTP 3–0.

HJK and FC Lahti have a win and a draw from two matches, and HIFK has one win. KTP have lost both matches. Extensions will be decided in the final round next Saturday.

