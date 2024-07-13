Football | The fire will reset the Veikkausliiga program – “This is a truly catastrophic situation”

Football|If Gnistan’s home arena fire postpones Sunday’s Veikkausliiga game. Postponing one game causes a chain reaction, says Veikkausliiga’s CEO.

Sad morning dawned on Saturday, when IF Gnistan’s Mustapekka arena, which had just been promoted to the Veikkausliiga, burned badly in Helsinki’s Oulunkylä.

A Veikkausliiga match was supposed to be played at the arena on Sunday, where Gnistan would face IFK Marienham. The fire also affects the Veikkausliiga’s future program.

“It hasn’t been many hours since the fire yet, so there are no perfect solutions either. Tomorrow’s game is acute, we are looking for another game day for it”, CEO of Veikkausliiga Timo Marjamaa tells.

Marjamaa has already been in talks with the club early in the morning.

“The club holds its own meeting and evaluates what can be done, let’s move forward one step at a time.”

It is at least clear that Sunday’s game will be postponed, but there is no information yet about the new time or venue.

“In this timeframe, it is not possible to get a playable field for tomorrow. Games can be played in stadiums that have a Veikkausliiga license. In the capital region, Bolt-arena, Myyrmäki and Olympiastadion are license-eligible stadiums,” says Marjamaa.

One moving the game affects other Veikkausliiga games as well.

“Where and when are played, they are chain reactions, moving one game always affects others. But I will underline that this is a truly catastrophic situation and we have no answers yet. We will figure it out and move things forward.”

In addition to Veikkausliiga activities, juniors also train and play at the Mustapekka arena. From the club’s point of view, the fire requires many kinds of reorganization.

“We have a lot of questions, but the club has even more. This is a big blow to the whole sport of football”, says Marjamaa.