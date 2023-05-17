Football | The Finnish striker aired his goal in the Norwegian league with Käärijä’s moves

Daniel Håkans celebrated his goal and the great start of the season with dance moves familiar from Eurovision.

Finn winger Daniel Håkans22, was caught up in the spirit of the times when he aired his goal in the Norwegian league, Eurovision performer Käärijä’s dance moves.

Vålerenga winger Håkans scored a 2–0 lead in Tuesday’s home match against HamKam. Håkans ran from the right side to the corner of the goal, and flashed a cross into the goal.

After the goal, he ran to fan his goal, and surprised his teammates with Käärijä’s dance moves.

Hailing from Vaasa, Håkans’ season in the Norwegian league has started well, as he has scored three goals in the six matches he has played. In the seasons 2019–2022, Håkans played in the Veikkausliiga in SJK and scored two goals in the 41 matches he played at that time.