Football | The Finnish player’s former teammate received the death sentence in Iran: “It feels incomprehensible”

Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani is one of the people who received the death sentence in Iran because of the protests, says Iran Wire website. Nasr-Azadani has played in Rah-Ahan and Tractor teams.

When he played in Rah-Ahan, his teammate and roommate in the 2015–2016 season was a Finnish player Sebastian Strandvallwho is currently the captain of the Vaasa Ball Club.

Strandvall noticed Nasr-Azadan’s sentence on Saturday night.

“My first reaction was a big shock,” Strandvall tells HS.

“I’ve been trying to find more information and I’ve messaged the captain of my former team to see if he’d heard anything. He hasn’t answered yet.”

Strandvall says that he has not been in direct contact with Nasr-Azadan since that season, but the Iranian player has commented and liked the Finn’s Instagram updates.

“He is a warm and friendly young man. Many players only care about themselves or their own career, but Amir is a caring and genuine person. If it could be even more, then this is a really shocking thing. It seems incomprehensible,” says Strandvall.

Strandvall also wondered what he could do about it.

“It’s really hard to know, but I wanted to put the ‘be her voice’ message on Twitter that others have also put.”

Nasr-Azadani currently awaiting execution in prison. He was arrested in late November. According to Iran Wire, his name was later added to the list of those sentenced to death.

The charge that brought the death sentence is “God’s enmity”, i.e. the same as, for example, a waiter By Mohsen Shekarof which HS has told. Shekari was executed last Thursday.

President of the Supreme Court of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said last week that “some” previously issued death sentences have been confirmed and will be carried out “soon”.

According to activists, almost 500 people have died in the protests in Iran. Iran has admitted that 200 people have died.