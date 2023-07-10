Football | The Finnish player scored a special goal almost from a corner kick and scored a hat trick in the first half

Jutta Rantala scored three goals as Vittsjö beat Djurgården 5–1.

Finn Jutta Rantala was instrumental in Vittsjö’s 5-1 drubbing of Djurgården in the Swedish Women’s Premier Damallsvenskan on Sunday.

Vittsjön Rantala scored a hat trick in the first half of the match. Each of the national team player’s goals is wonderful to watch.

The opening goal in the seventh minute was at least the most special goal of the hat trick. Rantala gave a corner kick a couple of meters away to his teammate, who passed the ball back to Rantala, who moved a little further. The Finn sank the ball almost from the corner kick directly into the back corner.

“We talked about that variation yesterday, so I wanted to try it,” Rantala commented on the goal Swedish Broadcasting Company according to SVT.

The remaining two goals were great shots from near the edge of the penalty area.

“It’s fun to score goals. Long shots are my specialty,” Rantala said in an interview at halftime of the match.

In addition Rantala prepared Vittsjö’s fourth goal. His shot bounced off the goalkeeper’s save directly To Sarah Stratigakiswho easily put the ball in the goal.

Vittsjö is seventh in the 14-team Damallsvenskan, while Djurgården is 10th.

Rantala will next try to score in Helmarei, when the Finnish national team will face Iceland away on July 14 and Scotland in Ratina in Tampere on July 18.