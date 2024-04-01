Football | The Finnish national team star's season started rough

Djurgården's Rasmus Schüller is threatened with a long sick leave.

in Sweden the season of the men's football league Allsvenskan has started at the turn of the week.

Djurgården, one of the big clubs of the western neighbor, traveled to Monday's series opener as a guest of IFK Göteborg.

Credit player of the Finnish national team Rasmus Schuller has also been one of the key players at Djurgården in recent years.

Schüller, who started at the bottom of the midfield, had a day, and possibly the whole spring, quickly turned dark.

After only a quarter of an hour, Gothenburg's Icelandic midfielder Kolbeinn Þórðarson slid into the ball, and when he fell, the Finn's buttons caught on the grass at the very end.

Schüller's leg twisted badly under him, and he was left lying on the surface of the grass holding his head in disbelief. He left the field with his leg helped and his leg heavily taped.

Fotbollskanalen according to Schüller, 32, the leg is suspected to be broken.

About the situation yellow carded Þórðarson fooled himself into the shower with a second caution just ten minutes later. Djurgården scored two goals after the break and led 2–0 at the break.

In addition to Schüller, there is also a topper Miro Tenho was in Djurgården's starting line-up. Tenho, 28, joined the club this season from HJK.

The debut was successful, as Tenho scored his team's third goal in the 72nd minute.