Football | The Finnish national team star was thrown out of the team after the party night – “I’m not saying I didn’t take any”

Anni Hartikainen did not make it to the flight to Slovakia. He was dropped from the Helmarie team.

Helmarien player Anni Hartikainen, 20, missed his flight to Trnava, Slovakia on Saturday, and the head coach Marko Saloranta dropped him from the squad ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League match.

On Friday evening, Hartikainen took part in the Palloliito’s annual awards gala in Helsinki, where he was chosen as the National League’s player of the year.

According to Sanoma’s information, Hartikainen had a great time at the party, and alcohol was also consumed during the long evening.

Hartikainen’s flight to Slovakia would have left on Saturday early in the morning, but he was not seen on the flight.

Hartikainen said on Sunday evening, “that alcohol did not play a big part in the events”.

“I’m such a lively person that it can seem that way on the outside when I’m having fun with people I know. There were my best friends and people I hadn’t seen in a long time.”

“I’m not saying I didn’t take any”.

Not only Hartikainen, one of Helmarien’s players, also took part in the Balloliitto celebration Aada Nurmi, Lotta Lindström and Natalia Kuikka. The Helmarien foursome that participated in the celebrations had a special permit to travel to Slovakia only on Saturday, while the rest of the team had already flown to the place on Friday.

Nurmi, Lindström and Kuikka traveled to the location according to the plan.

Football Association general secretary Marco Casagrande said on Sunday evening to Sanoma that he has not yet received an accurate report from the Helmarien coaching staff about Hartikainen’s case.

“Based on general life experience, you can guess that you probably drank a little too much alcohol and went to bed too late, which contributed to the lateness of the flight,” said Casagrande.

“Probably it (alcohol use) has been at least part of the reason for being late,” Casagrande said.

He underlined that the disciplinary decision came from within Helmarie, not from the management of the Balloliitto.

“When a player has broken the team’s common rules, the matter is under the power and responsibility of the head coach. The national team contracts talk about representing that you have to behave in an appropriate way. It has not come to my knowledge that he (Hartikainen) has behaved inappropriately,” said the general secretary.

Casagrande met Hartikainen quickly at the beginning of the gala evening, but did not notice anything unusual in the player’s behavior then. There were more than 300 guests at the gala.

Hartikainen scored his first national team goal in the Romanian net on Thursday evening.

On Sunday the published Palloliitto press release stated that Hartikainen “was not able to demonstrate commitment to the operating principles agreed together with the team and the professionalism cherished by the Helmareit.”

“Our team is fully focused on Tuesday’s Slovakia match. Unfortunately, Anni’s actions did not show the same commitment to the team and its goals as the other players who participated in the gala as agreed, and she missed her flight. Because of this, he will now be left out of the group,” head coach Marko Saloranta said in the press release.

Sanoma could not reach Saloranta for an interview on Sunday. He commented on Hartikainen’s situation For Yle Urheilu in Slovakia.

“We have values ​​and operating methods. We do not only represent this team, but the whole of Finnish football. Anni was unable to respect those values,” Saloranta told Yle.

Saloranta did not answer Yle directly when he was asked if Hartikainen’s door to the national team was closed for good.

“I talked to Ann yesterday. We agreed to sit down when I get home from here because it’s better to talk face to face. This is a place to grow, everyone makes mistakes. No decisions have been made about that. Ann has hard days ahead, we don’t leave anyone alone,” said the head coach.

20-year-old Hartikainen scored the first international goal of his career in Turku on Thursday, when Helmarit defeated Romania 6–0.