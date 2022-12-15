Football | The Finnish government did not want to support the Football Association in opposing the rich Superliiga

European football may experience shock or collective relief on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Advocate General of the Court of the European Union will give his proposed solution to the lawsuit of the body running the Super League, in which the Super League has challenged the current model of European football.

Professor of business law at Aalto University Petri Kuoppamäki according to that, usually the decision proposal of the attorney general anticipates a similar decision from the court as well.

“I think Uefa should win,” says Petri Kuoppamäki.

In Luxembourg, the lawsuit between the Superliga and UEFA has been resolved in the main hall of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In April In 2021, twelve major European clubs announced that they would establish their own European Super League. The project challenged UEFA’s dominant position in European football.

However, the Super League faced such huge opposition from national leagues, national football associations and supporters that most of the clubs that signed up for the project withdrew from it. Superliga appeared for a while a dead case, but the idea lived on.

Only Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid remained from the big clubs to run the Super League.

The company ESL, founded as the background force of the Superliga, started to pursue its case through the courts. At the end of May last year, the matter was brought to the EU Court of Justice. The plaintiff was ESL and the defendants were Uefa and the International Football Association Fifa.

Barcelona is one of the few big clubs that still strongly support the Super League project. At the beginning of November, FC Barcelona players celebrated the last home game of club legend Gerard Piqué’s career.

In its request for a preliminary ruling, ESL asked the EU Court to state that Uefa and Fifa have abused their dominant position in the market for the organization of international competitions and the market for competition-related rights. ESL also demanded security measures that would enable the organization of the Superliga.

In its lawsuit, ESL wanted answers as to whether Uefa and Fifa’s rules conflict with European Union legislation that prohibits the abuse of a dominant position, and whether Uefa and Fifa’s threats to ban competition or prevent participation in national team activities conflict with EU law. A public hearing of the lawsuit was scheduled for July 2022.

Nationals football associations are trying to organize themselves in support of UEFA.

The Finnish Football Association tried to influence the Finnish government to intervene and support UEFA in the EU court.

This would have been possible, as member states can settle in the EU court to support one of the parties to the case. For example, the Finnish government makes several interventions every year in different matters.

HS got with a request for information, the Minister of Labor sent the letter sent by the Balloliitto in September of last year Tuula Haatainen and the Minister of Economic Affairs To Mika Lintilä. Palloliitto asked the ministers and the Finnish government to consider intervening in the lawsuit and sending related statements to the EU Court of Justice.

Palloliitto told the ministers that they fear that if Fifa and Uefa lose the lawsuit in the European Union Court, it could lead to a final break in the basic values ​​of sport and significant financial challenges for Finnish football and the entire sports field.

“Dear Minister, The open and democratic Finnish model is the basis for the international success of Finnish sports. Finnish sport is based on everyone’s opportunity to participate – regardless of the individual’s socioeconomic background. This is also true in football. The strength of sports and football is that everyone can participate – it is worth cherishing and fighting for,” Palloliitto wrote.

“The ESL would distort the entire economic model on which international football is based. To a model where the success of big clubs also benefits small clubs through the solidarity money distributed to the clubs and the overall operation of UEFA.”

The Football Association also emphasized that, if implemented, the Super League would not only threaten Finnish football, but a similar operating model could be implemented in many other sports as well.

Football Association received a response to his request for help in October last year from the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen and the Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvisten. The matter had been transferred to the Minister of Labour, whose area of ​​responsibility includes competition and consumer policy.

In the letter obtained by HS’s request for information, the ministers stated that Finland could not intervene in the matter.

“From a legal point of view, participating in support of the position you presented seems inappropriate. In the assessment of participation, it must also be kept in mind that the effects of EUJ rulings are not only limited to the case at hand, but have a wider significance in terms of the interpretation and application of the regulation,” the ministers wrote.

“Thus, based on the assessment, Finland’s participation in the processing of the request for a preliminary ruling has not been deemed justified in this individual case.”

State Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Ville Kopra opened the basis of the answer to HS.

“EU competition rules have been systematically interpreted in a way that emphasizes freedom of competition, which has also corresponded to Finland’s established position. Promoting the Finnish Football Association’s vision would have meant adopting a different line in practice, and the evaluation of the matter did not reveal any issues, which is why this was done,” says Kopra.

“What about this [asiassa] if a new interpretation were to be adopted, it could lead to a weakening of competition in other industries as well. A competitive internal market is traditionally an important goal for Finland.”

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture, according to HS sources, supported Palloliitto and was of the opinion that Finland should intervene in the case at the public hearing of the EU Court. However, the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs was of the opinion that Finland cannot do so.

Secretary General of the Finnish Football Association Marco Casagrande says in a way that he understands that the officials are very strict about it.

“But in any case, I’m really disappointed that the special features of sports don’t get more weight in Finland. However, we know how big the effects of the Super League could be. I’m keeping my hands crossed and I hope that the end result is the right one,” says Casagrande.

Finland was clearly in the minority when 20 EU member states intervened in the matter. In addition to Finland, only Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Slovakia did not do so.

HS asked UEFA’s deputy general secretary at the beginning of November by Giorgio Marchettiwhat was his opinion about Finland’s decision and the number of interventions.

“I cannot comment on individual countries. However, I can say that the number of interventions made in support of the European sports model was unprecedented. The EU Court of Justice has not seen such huge unanimous support from member states before,” Marchetti said.

Court in a public hearing, Uefa argued that ESL as a closed league would limit competition and would be against the European sports model and therefore against the EU’s goals.

Uefa also invoked an article in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which states that “the EU can develop the European dimension of sport by promoting fairness and transparency in sports competitions”.

In the opinion of competition law expert, Professor Petri Kuoppamäki, the Superliiga is the idea of ​​a few rich clubs, which would exacerbate the already polarized football field.

“Now there are already problems, and in Germany, for example, Bayern Munich has won the championship ten times in a row. The same has been the case with Juventus in Italy [voitti mestaruuden yhdeksän kertaa peräkkäin 2011–2020]. It’s the same in the Premier League. How many clubs can realistically win the league?”

Petri Kuoppamäki, professor of corporate law at Aalto University, believes that competition in European football would decrease if the Superliiga run by the big clubs was implemented.

In Kuoppamäki’s opinion, the Superliiga would weaken the consumer market if implemented.

“Football as a product works well when there is fair and equal competition. Instead, with the Super League, they would like to create a situation where, for example, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid would automatically receive a large part of the television revenue and the others would compete for scraps. That would be a distortion of competition. The task of sports associations is to intervene in this kind of situation”, says Kuoppamäki.

ESL tried to keep his project on display in the autumn and met on November 8 with the leaders of UEFA, the European Football Associations ECA, the International Players’ Association FifPro, the European Leagues organization and fan organizations at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The headquarters of the European football association UEFA is located in Nyon, Switzerland.

“All organizations as one front expressed their disapproval of the Superliiga. Its representatives didn’t even know how to present their concept, and the football family doesn’t accept the Super League”, ECA vice-president and CEO of HJK Aki Riihilahti says.

Riihilahti does not expect any particularly significant statements from the EU Court’s attorney general, but rather some observations for Uefa, which has already prepared for them.

“In any case, a lot would have to happen in order for the Superliiga concept to be realized for a long time,” says Riihilahti.

The Court of Justice of the European Union will give its decision in the case next spring.