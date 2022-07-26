Football | The Finnish Football Federation and Anna Signeul have agreed to terminate the coach’s contract immediately

Marko Saloranta is the head coach in the World Cup qualifiers.

Finland Football association and coached the women’s national football team Anna Signeul have agreed to terminate the Swedish coach’s contract.

Signeul coached Helmarei since 2017.

He piloted Finland to the EC competitions, but during the games he faced a media uproar because of his actions. Finland lost all of its preliminary group matches and did not make it to the playoffs.

Under-17 girls’ head coach Marko Saloranta will pilot the Helmarei in September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Read more: HS sources tell about the activities of Helmarie’s head coach: the Finnish language is forbidden, working late into the night and tantrums – “I think the right word is inhumane”

Read more: The case of Anna Signeuli from Helmarien tells about the silent acceptance of bad management and the subordination of values ​​to the result

Read more: Thinking about the future of the helmets in Finland, even more development work needs to be done – HJK’s head coach thinks that Jani Honkavaara would be a good fit for the head coach

Read more: LS: The coach who left Helmarit clarified his conversation with Anna Signeuli: “This one child will still go when nothing can be done anymore”

Read more: After all the hype, Helmareite’s EC tournament will be remembered for clear losses and turmoil

Read more: A bitter defeat for the Helmers against Denmark – Signeul explained his substitutions: “There is a reason why the opening players play”

Read more: “After all, there has been friction” – Anna Signeuli’s criticism of management methods did not come as a surprise to goalkeeper Milla-Maj Majasaari

Read more: Helmarie’s coach Signeul tarnished his reputation and at the same time the shield of the Finnish Football Association