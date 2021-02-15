No Result
Football The Finnish Football Association received a prize of 100,000 euros from the Urlus Foundation, buys more than 20,000 soft socks for preschool children

February 15, 2021
The award is the largest awarded by the Urlus Foundation.

Urlus Foundation has awarded this year’s Urlus Prize to the Finnish Football Association, the value of the prize is 100,000 euros and it is the largest in the foundation’s history.

With the prize, the Football Association acquires more than 20,000 softball balls, which are distributed to kindergartens for preschool girls and boys.

In order to distribute the prizes and at the same time organize a small-scale sports event, local football clubs will contact the kindergartens in their home communities.

Urlus Foundation will award grants of just under two million euros this year in addition to the Urlus Prize. One specific theme is the movement of children and young people, for which the prize now being awarded is a perfect fit.

The foundation was established to protect the property of the Helsinki Conservation District, when Finland decided to abolish the organization of conservation organizations under pressure from the Soviet Union in 1944. The foundation of the foundation’s assets is the so-called Suojeluskuntatalo located in Töölö, Pohjoinen Hesperiankatu 15.

