Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Football The Finnish European Football Championship for girls under 17 ended in victory from Norway

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Finland.

Finland the contract of the national football team of the under-17s in the European Championships ended in a 2-1 victory against Norway. Finland’s goals did Elli Seiro and Jutta Angeria. At the same time, they were Finland’s only goals in the tournament.

There was no longer a bet in the last match in the first block, as Finland and Norway had lost the opportunity to advance from the block. With the victory, Finland was third in the block.

Spain won the Finnish block before France.

