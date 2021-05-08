Football The Finnish Cup final was decided by penalty kicks, where KuPS’s Otso Virtanen fight sealed the championship

KuPS, who played underpowered at the end of the second period, went into a delay battle to reach the penalty shootout.

HJK – KuPS 4-5 rp.

Our corona time curses are empty echoing spectators. Even in the final of the Finnish Cup in football, the Olympic Stadium had an atmosphere on Saturday like in a practice match. Half a dozen lucky HJK fans who won the ticket did not change the situation.

It wasn’t until the KuPS team burst into a shout of joy after the penalty shootout that they saw the significance of the match. The KuPS team won the first trophy of the season. Head coach Simo Valakari immediately caught on to success in his new company.

For a long time, the final of HJK ​​and KuPS seemed to have a similar even twist as in the league match played the previous week. As the game started to slip away for KuPS, the manager decided to change the tactical approach. But HJK was unable to take advantage of that and the match progressed without goals to a 2×15 minute overtime match.

It became a delay battle for KuPS, who aimed for a penalty shootout. KuPS goalkeeper Otso Virtanen is notoriously good at fighting stubbornness. At the end of the match, HJK was still changing Luis Henriquen to the field for commas.

It went like the script said that it was Henrique, HJK’s fourth shots, who was the only failed player in the rankings. Kuiro substitute Iiro Järvinen was the fifth player to seal the victory for the people of Kuopio.

The Cup championship was KuPS’s third victory in the competition in its history. In addition to the cash prize, the win brought a direct place to the European League qualifiers for next season.

HJK and KuPS last faced on May 2 in the second match of the league season and then scored without goals. A midfielder who played poorly in HJK’s first league games Bubacar Djalo had been left out of the line-up, and a returnee had taken his place at the opening Sebastian Dahlström, who played last season for FC Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

The home team HJK left the match in a group of 4–3–3. Injuries at the beginning of the season have gnawed at the width of the HJK team, and both right wing packs, Janne Saksela and Joel Untersee, were out of the assembly. Winger Riku Riski had been forced to rise to the side of the pack. Risk took a warning in the fourth minute. No wonder KuPS was trying to advance from the edge of Risk to the Club goal all the time.

KuPS had exactly the same opening line-up as in Kuopio the previous week, and it was grouped into 5–3–2 form to fight attacks. KuPS got a couple of free kick from the Risk side at the beginning, but otherwise HJK dominated the ball at the beginning of the match.

Club to the winger David Brownelle and the attacking midfielder Filip Valenčičille can not give any too much space. 18 minutes into the game, Browne almost gave the visitors the lead, as he clipped a delicate lob over the keeper, but the ball glanced harmlessly off the crossbar. A similar place was arranged by Browne at the beginning of the second period, and even then Valenčič did not hit the ball.

HJK’s high and aggressive press hurried Otso Virtanen, who led HJK Roope Risk was close to looting the balls.

KuPSin The fourth free kick 28 minutes into the match seemed wasted, as the shot was both short and off target Urho Nissilä banged the ball towards the wall. Shortly after, KuPS’s edge kit Jose Carrillo had to break Valencicia at the other end worth warning. Valenčič made several long tempo transports, but was broken or saw his last pass fail.

At the beginning of the second period, HJK changed Luis Carlos Murillon left pack Dylan Murnanen in place of. KuPSin Onuorah Uzochukwu was able to advance from Murillo’s side at the beginning of the period to the draw, but fired the ball towards the side net.

Dahlström was replaced in the middle by a 20-year-old Ivorian in the 55th minute. Debohi Dieudonne Gaucho, which at the same time made its HJK debut. In Club-04, the hard-working Gaucho has played well and deserved his invitation to representation. Four minutes after entering the field, he recorded his first warning.

With 63 minutes played, Carrillo of KuPS fell dramatically just outside the penalty area Atomu Tanakan and flew out of the field with his second warning. KuPS moved to the 4-4-1 grouping. Five minutes later, HJK suffered another injury when Riku Riski was sidelined, and Valtteri Moren became the right package.

KuPS made its first exchanges when Usman Sale and Aniekpeno Udo came Urho Nissilä and the top player Santeri Haaralan in place of.

HJK was unable to properly utilize his twenty-minute superiority at the end of the second period. One good goal point was built for Brown, but Virtanen grabbed the ball. In overtime, Uzochukwu was able to block Roope Risk’s company.

At the beginning of the follow-up match, HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela exchanged for a 17-year-old Casper Terhon To replace Brown. When Lucas Lingman got injured, still got Markus Halsti on the field with an extra substitution for the follow-up match. In addition to the loss, HJK paid the price in the final in the form of several injuries.