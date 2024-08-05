Football | The final schedule of HJK’s European games became clear

Football|HJK would travel to the Faroe Islands or Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last qualifying round.

Football HJK and Ilves, who advanced to the third round in the conference league qualifiers, found out their opponents’ possible qualifications for the deciding playoff round.

If HJK ​​defeats Decic from Montenegro in the third round, the team from Helsinki will face the loser of the match between KI Klaksvik from Faroe Islands and Borac Banja Luka from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last qualifying round.

Last season, like HJK, Klaksvik, who advanced to the group stage of the Conference League, will play against Banja Luka in the Europa League qualifiers.

The winner of the match between Ilves and Djurgården will meet the winner of the match between Maribor from Slovenia and Vojvodina from Serbia in the final round.

HJK and Ilves will play their home matches against Decic and Djurgården on Thursday at 19:00. The second legs will be played next week in Podgorica and Stockholm.