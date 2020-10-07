Football The final round of the Veikkausliiga regular season will be postponed due to the coronavirus

The final round of the regular season will be played with these prospects on October 29th.

Football the men’s Veikkausliiga final round will move forward by four days. The final round of the regular season was scheduled to play on Sunday, October 25, but now the game day has been changed to October 29.

The reason for the transfer of the round is the previous match transfer caused by the coronavirus.

The match scheduled for Friday, October 1, TPS-SJK had to be postponed due to a corona case.

Taking into account the quarantine times, the new game day of the match has been decided on Sunday, October 25, and at the same time the final round of the regular season will be postponed by four days.