Football The final culmination of La Liga straight from the textbook – will Messi continue the goal celebration or will Atlético Madrid repeat the “robbery at Camp Nou”?

Thus football leagues should always be settled: in the final rounds when the top teams meet.

The Spanish league has been steady for years, and with four rounds left, the reigns of Barcelona and Real Madrid threaten to break.

Namely, Atlético Madrid is in the lead with two points ahead of the two giants. Seville, which is fourth, is also just six points from Atlético.

What makes the situation especially delicious is that on Saturday Barcelona and Atlético will take over and on Sunday Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Barcelona has won ten of the 21st century championships and seven from Real Madrid. In two springs, the championship trophy has been raised by Valencia (2002 and 2004), but the latest crack in the giants ’shield was struck by Atlético in the 2013-14 season.

That’s when the team secured the final round of the championship with a 1-1 away match against Barcelona, ​​which would have taken the title with a win. It was the first time in the history of Camp Nou that the away team secured the title there.

If Atlético doesn’t beat Barcelona away, the La Liga championship will break out with the lowest score since spring 2008, when Real Madrid took the title by 85 points. A year earlier, 76 points were enough for the championship, which is now four rounds before Atlético.

Losing the championship on the lime lines would be a severe blow to Atlético, as the team has already held the top spot for the last 21 rounds, with a series lead of as many as 11 points at the end of January.

Real Madrid has been second most of the same time, but Barcelona rose to the championship battle thanks to a lossless early year.

However, Barça missed an opportunity to rise to the top of the league in the final round of April as the middle caste of Granada rose from a loss and claimed a surprising 2-1 away win from Camp Nou.

Barcelona – Atlético Madrid

Barcelona is a favorite at home against Atlético, but not very big. The strong vibe of the Catalans at the beginning of the year has gradually dissipated, and the team has performed quite unevenly, even though points have come.

Everything in everything is still the captain Lionel Messi, which leads a series of paint exchanges with 28 goals. There are nine assists in the account, so the superstar has been directly involved in almost half of the team’s 80 goals.

However, fire support has also begun to be found in particular From Antoine Griezmann, who has scored a total of six goals in the last eight matches and entered one. He has a total of 12 goals this season.

Antoine Griezmann (left) has given better fire support to Lionel Mess in recent matches.­

Atlético’s sharpest canine this season has been Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan national team leader had to leave Barcelona at the end of last season and has scored 19 goals this season.

However, in his previous 11 matches, he has only succeeded three times, and after an injury, the best vibe is still in search. However, there is no desire to show off players familiar at the old home stadium, and Suárez may well help Atlético stick to the championship jug.

Along with Suárez, the most important pieces of the Atlético attack have been Marcos Llorente, who has scored 12 goals and entered as many as ten. The most recent hit came in a 1-0 win over Elche in the previous round.

Real Madrid – Sevilla

Real faces a vital match for it from difficult setups. The team was completely under Chelsea’s roller in the Champions League on Wednesday and was eliminated from the final.

Preparing for a match in Seville requires a lot, both mentally and physically. Team captain Sergio Ramos returned sick to Chelsea, but he seemed far from his best. Likewise, star acquisition Eden Hazard waved ineffectively until the bench called.

Karim Benzema has been involved in more than 60 percent of Real Madrid’s goals.­

Karim Benzema has carried Real with his goals throughout the season in both Spain and the Champions League. In La Liga, there are 28 hits and eight assists, ie the French tip has been involved in as many as 62% of Real’s goals (58).

It is not easy for Seville to gather itself for a visit to Real. Namely, the team clashed with a 0-1 loss to the middle caste Athletic Bilbao at home in the previous round and lost the opportunity to rise to the position of Real and Barcelona.

The team is forced to win to keep their thin championship dreams alive. The number one leader of the team has been the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, which has waved nets 17 times this season.

However, the pace has waned and since January only five goals have been scored in 14 matches.

Youssef En-Nesyri has scored 17 goals for Seville.­

Spanish in the league of tie points the order is decided by mutual matches. In them, Real has been better against both Barcelona and Atlético, which could be decisive in an extremely tough championship battle.

Atlético, on the other hand, won Barcelona at home from 1 to 0 November and would have a similar result close to the championship. Sevilla are the underdog against the entire top three in mutual matches.

However, there are still three rounds left after the big matches. Real has the hardest final program of the four and Barcelona the easiest. A big leap towards the jug can be taken on the weekend, but the rest of the steps must be taken without compression.

Barcelona – Atlético Madrid C More Sport 1 on Saturday at 17.10. Real Madrid – Sevilla C More Sport 1 on Sunday at 21.55.