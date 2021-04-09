Football The fifth guard, who sought the speed of the juniors, broke into the Spanish national team – the example of Robert Sanchez shows that

Keep believe in yourself, work hard, and trust that performances will be noticed.

Thousands of football players at different league levels do just that, and no one still notices them. Sometimes, however, someone notices, and suddenly the player who started the season as the team’s fifth goalkeeper is invited to the national team for World Cup qualifiers.

That’s what happened Robert Sanchezille.

Sanchez was born in Cartagena in south-eastern Spain in November 1997. He played at the Levante Academy before moving to England at the age of 16. He moved there alone and lived with a local couple.

“Nothing was ever a problem. He learned English really quickly and I never saw him suffer from homesickness, ”said Brighton’s former head of player monitoring. Mark Andersson told Sky Sports.

“I knew there was something special about the boy. His legs were amazing. His size, his presence, his skill, his character, he showed all the signs, ”Andersson described his first contact with Sanchez. For Sky Sports.

“I’ve been doing this job for 35 years, and I have had that kind of feeling only a few times. When that feeling comes, I would be willing to bet all my money on the success of the player. ”

Sanchez joined Brighton Juniors and made his first professional contract with the club in 2015.

However, playing time and responsibility were still unknown after a few years, so Sanchez was loaned to Forest Green Rovers in 2018. Sanchez made his debut in adult games at the fourth league of England.

The loan was followed by a return to Brighton’s under-23 team, from which, however, the journey continued the following summer to Rochdale, who will play in the third league.

“I also did my best at Rochdale. We played at Old Trafford (against Manchester United). The match ended 1-1, and we lost with a penalty kick. The evening was unforgettable, ”Sanchez told the Spanish newspaper Marcalle in March.

While the success of the teams hasn’t been very twofold, Sanchez sees progress all the time.

“League 1 and 2 have made me better. Spanish football gave me speed, reactivity and fighting ability. English has helped me stand out in the high balls, ”he analyzes and is obviously right.

“ “It was a dream come true.”

Sanchez estimates he combines the best of Spanish and English goalkeeping work.­

Rocket-like the rise was still difficult to predict even during the season. The 197-centimeter goalkeeper started the season as Brighton’s fifth goalkeeper and had to get a feel for the match from the Junior Games.

“I worked until I got my chance,” he noted a statement often made by athletes.

So. If it’s good enough, the opportunity usually gets at some point. Instead, another attempt may not be made if the display location cannot be used.

Sanchez succeeded.

He made his Premier League debut on November 1 against Tottenham. Brighton lost the score 1-2, but Sanchez played a great match.

“It was a dream come true. After all the processing undergone’m happy that debuted boyband in the Premier League 23 years of age. “

And the cremation story didn’t end there.

In March, Sanchez had a rather pleasant contact when the head coach of the Spanish national team Luis Enrique announced that he has selected a man for the World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

Athletic Bilbao’s peer did not take away the playing time yet, but the responsibility for the fight in all matches Unai Simon.

Robert Sanchez and David de Gea were Spain’s goalkeepers in the World Cup qualifiers in March.­

Sanchezin new chapters have been written into the story recently at the pace that the last word is not yet to come.

This season Sanchez has played 19 matches, fought 47 times and kept zero seven times. Of the zero games, three have won 1-0 and three have drawn 0-0.

He has had to dig the ball 19 times from his net. Brighton have conceded 19 goals in 11 matches where Sanchez did not block.

He has conquered the number one guard in the fight against relegation in Brighton and made a follow-up deal in February that will keep him with him until the end of the 2025 season.

The unknown begins to be over, the ash story continues.