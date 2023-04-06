Football | The Fifa-ranking of the Huhkajis didn’t even budge

Slovenia, which leads Finland’s European Championship qualifying group, is one place behind, and the other June opponent San Marino is ranked 211.

to Denmark The Finnish men’s national football team, which lost in the opening match of the European Championship qualifiers, starts from the 56th place in the ranking heading into the summer season.

The international football association Fifa announced its latest ranking on Thursday, and Finland’s ranking did not change compared to the December listing.

The reigning world champion Argentina now rose to the number one spot, behind the World Cup final opponent France and Brazil, which was still number one on the previous list.

Finland defeated Northern Ireland in March is 62nd.

Slovenia, which leads the EC qualifying group, is behind Finland in 59th place, and the Huuhkajie’s second opponent in June, San Marino, is the weakest of the European teams in 211th place.

Slovenia meets Finland on June 16, San Marino on June 19. Among Huuhkajie’s other group opponents, Denmark is ranked 19th and Kazakhstan 112th.