Football | The Fifa boss continues to bash the Qatari regime

“The World Cup tournament offers Qatar an opportunity to present itself to the world in a different light and to get rid of the prejudices that unfortunately still apply to it,” declared chairman Gianni Infantino.

27.10. 22:12

International the Italian-Swiss president of the football association Fifa Gianni Infantino increasingly supports the administration of the tournament host, Qatar, as the World Cup tournament approaches. Fifa’s actions have been questioned for years because of the human rights situation of the tournament host, but Infantino considers Qatar’s criticism to be unfair.

“The World Cup tournament offers Qatar an opportunity to present itself to the world in a different light and to get rid of the prejudices that unfortunately still apply to it,” Infantino announced on Thursday at an economic conference in Saudi Arabia via video link.

Critics consider the tournament, which starts on November 20, to be a “sports wash”. The term in this case refers to Qatar’s polished reputation exploiting sports.

On Tuesday, the ruler of Qatar, the Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani scolded those criticizing the country’s World Cup arrangements for double standards. In the Emir’s opinion, Qatar has become the target of an “unprecedented campaign”.

Emir’s the speech was a response to a report published by Human Rights Watch on Monday, in which the human rights organization said that the Qatari police abused people belonging to sexual and gender minorities. The country has also been severely criticized for women’s rights and the treatment of foreign workers.

In his speech on Thursday, Infantino emphasized Qatar’s development in recent years.

“The country has seen real changes. For example, the treatment of foreign labor has been an important topic of conversation for a long time, and now the country has achieved a minimum wage for all workers,” Infantino proved.

Infantino emphasized that working conditions have also improved.

“And these changes have been made in just a few years,” Infantino continued.

Fifa granted the FIFA World Cup to be organized by Qatar in 2010.