Robert Taylor’s corner kick gave Inter Miami a last-minute equalizer.

Screamers i.e. the striker of the Finnish national football team Teemu Pukki scored in his third consecutive MLS league game.

Pukki fired Minnesota United into a 1–0 lead against the San Jose Earthquakes in the 56th minute of the match.

The goal was arranged when United Bongokuhle Hlongwane broke into the goal slot and the Earthquakes Carlos Akapo tackled the ball off his foot.

The ball drifted to Puki, who ran to the back post, who shot wide from a small angle Daniel’s. The match ended in a draw 1–1, when Paul Marie equalized in the 82nd minute.

33 years old Pukki has now scored five goals in his six previous MLS matches. He has played a total of 11 matches in MLS and scored six goals.

Pukki was able to donate money to a good cause after the match, as he received the Man of the Match award for United’s best player in the Earthquakes match.

United told the messaging service Xi.e. the former Twitter, that the bank that cooperates with the club will donate one thousand dollars, or about 950 euros, to the charity chosen by the best player after each match.

Pukki chose the Children’s Cancer Research Fund as the target of the donation.

Screamers midfielder Robert Taylor gave a precise corner kick from which Inter Miami tied the match Final scores 1–1 against New York City.

The goal came in the last moments in the fifth minute of extra time Tomás “Toto” Avilés from the butt. Taylor was replaced on the field only in the 82nd minute.

Santiago Rodríguez had given New York City the lead in the 77th minute.

Lionel Messi has already been sidelined for four matches in five games. The Inter Miami superstar is suffering from a leg injury, according to Reuters.

Inter head coach Gerardo Martino told the news agency AFP that Messi is training separately from the rest of the team and was doubtful whether the league’s biggest star will be able to travel to Chicago on Wednesday.

Inter Miami will face Chicago Fire on Thursday.