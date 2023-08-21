Monday, August 21, 2023
Football | The father of Spain's World Cup hero had died before the final – the daughter only found out after the match

August 21, 2023
in World Europe
Football | The father of Spain’s World Cup hero had died before the final – the daughter only found out after the match

Olga Carmona’s mother told her daughter the sad news.

Football The winner of the World Cup gold for Spain Olga Carmona23, received devastating news after the final match.

His father had already died before the match, but the star player was not told about it until after the end of the game.

Spanish magazine El Mundo according to Carmona’s mother told her daughter the sad news. Mother and brother were cheering Carmona on the spot in Oceania during the last days of the tournament.

The Spanish football federation RFEP took part in Carmona’s grief on the X service, i.e. the former Twitter.

“We send a hug to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you Olga. You are Spanish football history,” the update read.

Spain beat the European champion England 1–0 in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Carmona scored the winning goal in the 29th minute of the game. However, you could wait until the end of the match to secure the victory, as England frantically hunted for an equaliser.

It received a corner kick before the final whistle, which the Spanish goalkeeper took Catalina Coll however managed to save.

Both Spain and England played in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time.

