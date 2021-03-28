Football The fans have only a couple of national matches left to give screens for the European Championships, and a dozen players are almost certainly on the race machine.

HS will certainly list those involved in the European Championship and the players who are still in the throes.

Men there is a quiet playoff game on the national football team. Players on the A national team give the final screens on the national team before the head coach Markku Kanerva decide in May at the latest which players will represent Finland in next summer’s European Championships.

Three goalkeepers and 20 field players must be chosen for the European Championship tournament team, so many players who have represented Finland in recent years will be disappointed in the spring. Kanerva’s so-called long list has had 35-40 names, and last year 28 players played A-team games.

The final line-up of the European Championship team will be affected by how the players perform in the current national team matches in Ukraine and Switzerland, how they will play in their club teams during the spring and their condition before the Swedish match in early June, after which the final team will be named.

The group of players chosen by Kanerva is also significantly affected by the fact that Huuhkajat is currently playing in the 5-3–2 group in the European Championship matches against Russia, Belgium and Denmark. Above all, it affects what kind of defenders and how many Kanerva will choose for his team.

Last in the fall, Huuhkajat played three times in the 5-3-2 group in matches where it was a pre-underdog and in the 4-4-2 group in three matches in which it was not an underdog. When attacking, the line of the three toppers changed to a 3-5 grouping.

At a Football Association press conference in mid-January, Kanerva once again stressed how he appreciates players he can put in different venues.

“Versatility is a good word. Players who adapt to different factions are valuable players, ”Kanerva said at the time.

That is why, for example, the topper and the side plot dominate the plot Jukka Raitala and Daniel O’Shaughnessy are likely to be high in Kanerva’s papers. Also Robert Taylor is strong on the race team as he is able to play as a winger, winger and midfielder.

Jukka Raitala (right) played as the left flank in the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina.­

“If we consider the European Championship races and qualifiers, I have tried to prepare the teams that we can be flexible. I think who would be suitable for different groupings, ”Kanerva said.

“Monitors on the national team are paramount. The gameplay when making choices weighs, and what we need in different places. ”

For comparison therefore, it can be mentioned that Belgium, which played in the line of three toppers at the last World Cup, had seven defenders, eight midfielders and five strikers on its race team in addition to three goalkeepers. Similarly, England, who played on the top three line, had ten defenders, five midfielders and five strikers on their race team.

The question of how many toppers Kanerva intends to select for the race team has not yet been answered in January.

“Basically, there have been four toppers. Would there be a topper who could play a winger, ”he wondered.

In HS’s assessment, Kanerva will select five toppers, four wingers, six midfielders and four strikers as field players for his race team.

Definitely on the race team

Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Jukka Raitala, Tim Sparv, Glen Chamber, Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo, Rasmus Schüller, Joni Kauko.

All of the above are Kanerva’s long-standing credit players who are sure to be on the race team unless there are injuries or their playing time is significantly reduced on the club teams.

Probably on the race team

Anssi Jaakkola, Juhani Ojala, Leo Väisänen, Niko Hämäläinen, Fredrik Jensen, Robert Taylor.

The third goalkeeper is quite certainly Anssi Jaakkola, who has been in the national team group for the last few years. Juhani Ojala and Leo Väisänen will replace Arajuurta and Toivio if necessary.

Juhani Ojala returned to the A-national team last autumn after a couple of years and is about to take his place on the European Championship team.­

Hämäläinen is the second option for the plot on the left side pack instead of Uronen. Jensen is probably okay to be in the race, as he is the second best goal scorer on the national team after Puk in recent years.

With his good games last fall, Taylor significantly increased his chances of entering the European Championships.

To the race machine still in a hurry

Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Nikolai Alho, Marcus Forss, Onni Valakari, Lassi Lappalainen, Pyry Soiri, Robert Ivanov, Rasmus Karjalainen, Albin Granlund, Juha Pirinen, Robert Ivanov.

O’Shaughnessy, Alho, Forss and Valakari gave valid screens last fall. The value of O’Shaughnessy is enhanced by the fact that he is able to play as a left flank and left flank if necessary. Kanerva has seemed to be looking for a left-footed player as a left-wing topper to help with the opening phase of the game.

Onni Valakari (left) and Robert Taylor played well in last fall’s international matches.­

For a winger like Soir and Lappalainen, there may be only one place open in the European Championship team, because there is no need for winger like them in the 5-3-2 group. A winger is possibly only used if the national team is grouped in a 4-4-2 group in a first-round match, for example in a chase situation. However, Lod, Taylor and Valakari can also play as winger.

Albin Granlund and Juha Pirinen are still struggling for places in the wing, and Granlund’s chance to the right can still be surprisingly good. It depends on whether Kanerva chooses Raitala as a topper or the right side pack. Ivanov still gives screens to the national team, and is a so-called untranslated card in this game.

Forwards Marcus Forss and Rasmus Karjalainen are fighting for the fourth clean striker. However, their place may be affected if Lod takes one of the attackers’ places and Kanerva chooses according to Lappalainen or Soir. Forssi’s lack of playing time on the club team can also affect his chances.

Joker cards

Roman Eremenko, Perparim Hetemaj.

Kanerva has been in contact with Roman Eremenko, but for one reason or another has not received the stars of the national team from previous years back to the team. Should the players of the midfield center be injured from the Huuhkajai national team group, Kanerva could have reason to ask Eremenko or Hetemaj to return to the national team. Hetemaj, who is playing in Serie A for the tenth season, has finished on the A national team, but has not explicitly denied being able to return to Huuhkaji.

“Let’s see what can basically happen. One has to look a little at what that situation is. There is nothing new to say at the moment, ”Hetemaj said last September To HS.

HS selections for the race team in March:

Goalkeepers:

Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Anssi Jaakkola.

Defenders:

Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, Juhani Ojala, Leo Väisänen, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Nikolai Alho, Jere Uronen, Niko Hämäläinen.

Midfielders:

Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Rasmus Schüller, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari.

Attackers:

Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo, Fredrik Jensen, Robin Lod, Marcus Forss.