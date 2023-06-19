Football | The fan put on a performance that would make even Lionel Messi jealous

The San Jose Earthquakes supporter gave a very accurate performance at halftime of the match.

Soccer star Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the best player of all time in the world, and has seen numerous near-perfect performances over the years. However, on Saturday, football fans saw a performance that even Messi would be envious of.

San Jose Earthquakes faced Portland Timbers in the US MLS league. The match itself did not offer anything exceptional and ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, at the break of the match, amazing accuracy was seen.

A few fans were selected from the stands to compete in the precision shooting competition. The purpose was to shoot the ball from the edge of the penalty area as close as possible to the center of the field.

One man managed the trick perfectly. His left-footed kick sent the ball with exactly the right hardness and direction, and the ball eventually came to rest over the center of the pitch.

The length of San Jose’s home field is 105 meters, so the distance from the border of the penalty area to the center is 36.5 meters.

Even though Messi has provided countless pinpoint passes during his career, he probably wouldn’t succeed in one attempt as well as an Earthquakes fan.

Messi too will soon get to test the turf of the United States, as he will join the ranks of Inter Miami. Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30.

The midfielder of the Finnish national team also plays in Inter Miami Robert Taylor.