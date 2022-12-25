Sunday, December 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The family gathered on Christmas Eve by Pelé’s sickbed

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Brazilian, who has cancer, has also suffered from kidney and heart problems in recent days.

Sao Paulo/Helsinki

A football legend On Christmas Eve, on Saturday, Pele’s family members visited the hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pelé is being treated. The Brazilian, who has cancer, has also suffered from kidney and heart problems in recent days.

His daughter told about the visit on social media. There were daughters by the sick bed Flavian and Kely Nascimento also the son of Pele Edinhowho was just hired as the coach of Londrina, who plays in the Brazilian Serie B.

Edinho posted a picture on Instagram where he was holding Pelé’s hand and wrote “Father, my strength is yours”.

On Friday, Kely shared a photo in which she hugs her 82-year-old father. On Saturday, he shared a photo showing family members, including Pelé’s wife Marcia Aoki, who had gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital. Pelé was not seen in the picture.

See also  Selenskyj expects Scholz to support EU accession

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only player in football history to have won three world championships (1958, 1962, 1970) and one of the most globally famous figures in sports history. He is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

In recent years, Pelé has been hospitalized several times, and this past fall the visits have become more frequent. In addition to colon cancer, he has been troubled by, for example, a respiratory infection.

He has been in the hospital continuously since November 29. This week, it was reported that he needs more effective treatment due to the progression of the cancer and kidney and heart problems.

#Football #family #gathered #Christmas #Eve #Pelés #sickbed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Moldova considers Russia's statement on cooperation with NATO a threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result