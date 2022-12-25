Football | The family gathered on Christmas Eve by Pelé’s sickbed

The Brazilian, who has cancer, has also suffered from kidney and heart problems in recent days.

Sao Paulo/Helsinki

A football legend On Christmas Eve, on Saturday, Pele’s family members visited the hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pelé is being treated. The Brazilian, who has cancer, has also suffered from kidney and heart problems in recent days.

His daughter told about the visit on social media. There were daughters by the sick bed Flavian and Kely Nascimento also the son of Pele Edinhowho was just hired as the coach of Londrina, who plays in the Brazilian Serie B.

Edinho posted a picture on Instagram where he was holding Pelé’s hand and wrote “Father, my strength is yours”.

On Friday, Kely shared a photo in which she hugs her 82-year-old father. On Saturday, he shared a photo showing family members, including Pelé’s wife Marcia Aoki, who had gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital. Pelé was not seen in the picture.

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only player in football history to have won three world championships (1958, 1962, 1970) and one of the most globally famous figures in sports history. He is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

In recent years, Pelé has been hospitalized several times, and this past fall the visits have become more frequent. In addition to colon cancer, he has been troubled by, for example, a respiratory infection.

He has been in the hospital continuously since November 29. This week, it was reported that he needs more effective treatment due to the progression of the cancer and kidney and heart problems.