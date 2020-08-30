Football The fair’s departure from Barcelona seems increasingly certain: did not take part in the team’s coronavirus tests

Soccer summer the biggest transfer saga progressed again on Sunday after announcing its departure intentions Lionel Messi failed to attend the FC Barcelona coronavirus test. It tells about this, among other things AS magazine.

The fair was scheduled to come for testing at the club’s training center a quarter of a day over ten local time on Sunday morning. However, the Argentine star carried out its previous threat, and skipped the test.

Of the players who ran in the rumors, a good friend of Mess, a Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez arrived at the site for testing, according to AS.

Untested at the same time means that Messi will not be able to take part in the training of the new head coach of FC Barcelona on Monday Ronald Koeman under.

The dispute between the fair and the club is currently being examined as to whether the 33-year-old Argentine legend can use the clause in his contract to leave the club after the 2019-2020 season. The parties have differing views on the end date of the period extended by the coronavirus pandemic.