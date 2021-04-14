Football The European Football Association confirmed: Rome will remain one of the hosts of the summer European Championships

Uefa’s announcement came just a day after the Italian authorities confirmed that they would allow the public at least 25% of Stadio Olimpico’s capacity.

European the Football Association (Uefa) confirmed on Wednesday night that Italy and Rome will be allowed to host their European Championships.

Uefa announced its decision the day after The Italian authorities decided to allow an audience equivalent to at least 25% of Stadio Olimpico’s capacity.

“As a result, Uefa considers the Rome race hostage to be fully strengthened,” the organization told AFP news agency.

According to the Uefa race site, Stadio Olimpicon capacity is 68,000 spectators, which means with a limited capacity of at least 17,000 spectators per match.

Rome hosts four matches at the European Championships. The opening match of the entire final tournament, Turkey-Italy, will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on 11 June.

In addition, Italy will also host Switzerland (16 June) and Wales (20 June) in the first block. The fourth match to be played in Rome is the semi-finals on July 3rd.

“Supporters with tickets to matches in Rome should note that people arriving from outside Italy are not granted exemptions from the travel restrictions in effect at the time,” Uefa said.