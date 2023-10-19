Football | The European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden will not be played again

Both the Swedish and Belgian football associations accepted UEFA’s decision.

Belgium and Sweden will not be played again in the men’s European football qualifying match. The qualifying game was interrupted on Monday, when two Swedish fans were killed in a terrorist attack before the match.

The qualifying match played in Brussels, Belgium was stopped after the first half in a 1-1 draw when the teams were informed of the shooting.

Both the Swedish and Belgian football associations accepted the decision made by the European Football Association (Uefa) on Thursday not to play the match to the end. Belgium has already secured its place in the finals of the European Championship. Sweden no longer has a chance to qualify for the Games.

In addition, Uefa announced that for the time being no Uefa matches will be played in Israel. Due to the war situation in Israel, the country missed two EC qualifying matches in October.

