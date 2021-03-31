No major surprises were seen in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Belgian the men’s national team was ferocious on Tuesday night when it crushed the E-block in the World Cup qualifiers for Belarus 8-0. Belgium led the match 4-0 at the end of the first half. Leandro Trossard mixed Hans Vanaken each succeeded twice in scoring.

Belgium now has two wins and one draw from the World Cup qualifier.

Belgium, which is number one in the Fifa rankings, will play in the European Championship tournament in the same block as the Finnish Owls in the summer.

Before tonight’s match Belgian players wore t-shirts with the text “Football supports change” to show support for migrant workers building venues at the World Cup in Qatar.

The men’s World Cup finals in Qatar at the end of next year have been the subject of criticism for a long time, and the poor conditions of migrant workers in particular have come to the fore.

The Dutch goal was also fierce in tonight’s match when it beat Gibraltar 7-0. In addition to Gibraltar, the Netherlands, who is playing in the G-block, now has a victory over Latvia and a loss for Turkey.

Manchester United’s striker Daniel Jamesin the goal brought the Wales men’s national team the much-needed victory in Tuesday’s qualifier.

Wales now recorded a 1-0 victory for the Czech Republic when it lost 3-1 to Belgium in its qualifier for Group E last week.

James’s goal was scored in the 82th minute.

Czech defender Ondrej Kudela was involved in the opening lineup against Wales. Slavia Prague’s Kudela rose to the brink of controversy the other week as she took on the Rangers in a Europa League match against Scottish Glasgow Rangers Glen Kamaran with. Kamara plays for the Finnish national team.

Rangers head coach Steven Gerrardin according to Kamara was subjected to racism, and the offender was Kudela. In a statement to Slavia Prague, Kudela admitted his curses to Kamara, but denied guilty of racism. The European Football Association (Uefa) is investigating.

As recently as last week, the Czech Football Association announced that Kudela would be eliminated from the Wales match in Cardiff for security reasons, but on Monday the federation announced Kudela would take part in the match.

Portugal took a 3-1 win over Luxembourg. In the match, the Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo hit once. The 2-1 goal was scored in the first half.

Turkey was tied for 3 to 3 with Latvia. Croatia, on the other hand, beat Malta 3-0. Russia, which is also one of Finland’s summer European Championship opponents, suffered its first defeat in its World Cup qualifiers when Slovakia knocked it down 2–1.