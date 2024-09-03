Football | The Euro hero left HJK unexpectedly

Football|Diogo Tomas changes the blue and white stripes to a yellow and green striped shirt.

Helsinki The topper who became the hero of the football club against KÍ Klaksvík from Färsaare Diogo Tomas continues his career in the Dutch second level in ADO Den Haag.

Tomas, 27, moved abroad at the last possible moment as the summer transfer window closed in Holland on Monday, September 2.

HJKn said that he received compensation for the transfer, but did not reveal its amount.

“Diogo knows what is expected of him. He has the necessary experience and although he has had a good season at HJK, we are happy that he decided to continue his career at ADO Den Haag”, technical director Joris Mathijsen tells the club on the website.

Tomas, who debuted in Huuhkaj in autumn 2022, has a contract until summer 2026. He had time to represent HJK from February.

Tomas, who rehabilitated his leg injury until the beginning of the Veikkausliiga, played 24 matches in HJK, including all competitions, and scored three goals. The most important of them was the 1-1 tie against KÍ Klaksvík in the last match of the Conference League qualifiers.

“A heart full of memories, people and meanings”, Tomas told HJK after his transfer on the website.