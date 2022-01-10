Football The Espaja League saw a great goal from the field: “I put everything in the game”

Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa reacted quickly and fired a great shot.

Football An entertaining match was seen in the Spanish league when Villarreal and Atletico Madrid faced on Sunday.

The visitors got a chance to pulling one back after 10 minutes, due to a defensive blunder leaving the home team behind.

Angel Correa cut off Villarreal’s cross from the center line and the man didn’t make time. On the very next touch, he sent a perfect bet towards the hosts ’goal, and the ball hovered over the net over the powerless Geronimo Rullin.

“I know Rull pretty well and I know he enjoys far from the finish line. When I saw the situation, I put everything in the game and the bet was just right, ”Correa commented on the goal, according to Reuters.

The defenders were clearly outwitted by 23 minutes into the game Jan Oblak rejected Gerard Morenon corporate.

Six minutes later Pau Torres however, directed the equalizer in front of the goal.

Alberto Moreno took the lead 58 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle Geoffrey Kondogbia leveled the score after 67 minutes. However, Kondogbian’s Giuseppe Marini managed to get hold of the rebound and tucked the ball into the empty net.

The scores were leveled at 2–2. Atlético is fourth in the series and Villarreal eighth. Real Madrid lead the series with five points ahead of Seville, which played less in the match.